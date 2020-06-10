Sheriff Rick Clark remains the top cop in Pickens county after primary

Pickens County (WSPA) – In Pickens County, the votes are in and Sheriff Rick Clark will continue to serve as the cop top in the county after beating challenger David Harrison Tuesday night.

Precincts reporting that 54-percent of the votes are in, that’s more than 10, 000 voters who cast their ballots in his favor.

We were at his watch party were he and his supporters enjoyed food, fellowship and watched the numbers roll in.

Clark has served as Sheriff in Pickens since 2013 and Tuesday night, he says he wants people to know that he is here to continue to protect and serve and to also help provide a safe place to live, work and play.

“We’ll continue on with what we’re doing building our jail in detention center making it better. The great staff we got there. We’re gonna be hitting the drug dealers just as hard as we have been and the great things that we’ve done there. We’re going to go after our larceny’s and burglaries burglaries are down 40% because of our great staff. And that’s why were here tonight.”

Pickens County, Republican, Sheriff Rick Clark said.

We also Heard from Clark’s challenger who’s a lifelong resident of Pickens County who says that he wanted to serve the people of this county, but counted it an honor to run this race.

“I really appreciate all the support, it’s very humbling, I can tell you that and it makes me proud that folks here in this county think enough of me to get behind me and push. Pickens County Sheriff’s Candidate, Republican, David Harrison said.