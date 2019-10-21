Sheriff: SC student with steak knife threatened to kill teacher

PELION, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a seventh grader bragged about planning to kill a teacher and then was caught with a steak knife at school.

News outlets report the Pelion Middle School student was arrested Thursday and charged with bringing a weapon to school and threatening a teacher.

Lexington District One spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill says a teacher noticed some students having a “concerning group chat.” Administrators learned that the seventh grader had threatened a teacher and shared a picture of himself with a steak knife. Hill says administrators then confronted the student and found he had the steak knife with him. Lexington sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick confirmed the student made a threat and had the knife.

The school suspended the student and recommended expulsion.

