Sheriff: Tennessee woman ‘cheerful’ after stabbing husband

CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee say they arrested a 71-year-old woman who was “cheerful and unfazed” after stabbing her napping husband in the chest.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that deputies responded to Pecola and Harold Duncan’s Clinton home on Friday.

Deputies say Harold Duncan was holding a blood-soaked towel to his chest and told them his wife had stabbed him while he was sleeping in a recliner.

He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Pecola Duncan told deputies she stabbed her husband because he attacked her. But deputies noted they didn’t see signs of a fight and said Pecola Duncan didn’t show injuries.

Before taking her to jail, deputies said the woman asked if her husband had died, then responded “I hope he did.”

She’s charged with attempted murder.

