Sheriff Wright to hold 4PM briefing in regard to Inman deadly shooting investigation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a news conference today at 4 p.m. to give an update on their investigation into a homicide that happened last week in Inman.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a shooting at 318 Miller Point Dr. at about 10:30 p.m. on April 20.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a female victim who had been shot multiple times, and a male victim who had been shot once. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

The male victim was treated and released, but the female victim died Tuesday night despite several surgeries.

According to the coroner, that person was identified as Regina Allen, 32, of Inman.

Deputies said at the time of the initial release that the motive was unclear, but said investigators believed that the victims were targeted as opposed to this incident being random.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Inv. Megan Bennett at 864-503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The briefing will be held at the sheriff’s office in the media room.