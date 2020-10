LONDON (AP) β€” Prince Harry has spoken about his β€œawakening” to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the U.K.

In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harry said London sometimes β€œdoesn’t feel as diverse as it actually is” and that he wanted to use his celebrity to raise awareness about the Black community and the challenges it faces.