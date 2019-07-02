Sheriff’s Office acquires Project Lifesaver program in Greeville Co., news conference today at noon

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials will hold a news conference today at noon to announce the department recently acquiring Project Lifesaver.

According to a news release, Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown, joined by the K-9 Search and Rescue Team commanders and the president of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital System, will discuss the program and how it assists the sheriff’s office in locating endangered missing people.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they were able to get Project Lifesaver through a scholarship gifted by Bon Secours.

The news conference will be held at the Law Enforcement Center, located at 4 McGee St., in the second floor conference room.

Project Lifesaver International is a nonprofit organization that helps equip endangered citizens with tracking devices for either their wrist or ankle. If that person goes missing, caregivers will be able to notify trained law enforcement agencies who can then be able to use the device to find the missing person.

