Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help investigating BB&T bank robbery last month in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a bank robbery that happened last month.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the bank robbery occurred at BB&T bank, located at 3255 Wade Hampton Blvd., on Jan. 29.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as being a white Chevrolet Cavalier, with a broken driver’s side turn signal.
Anyone with information on pertaining to the suspect’s identity, the suspect vehicle or the bank robbery is asked to call 864-467-5384 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.