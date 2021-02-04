Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help investigating BB&T bank robbery last month in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a bank robbery that happened last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the bank robbery occurred at BB&T bank, located at 3255 Wade Hampton Blvd., on Jan. 29.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as being a white Chevrolet Cavalier, with a broken driver’s side turn signal.

  • Photo courtesy of Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on pertaining to the suspect’s identity, the suspect vehicle or the bank robbery is asked to call 864-467-5384 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

