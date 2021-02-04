Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help investigating BB&T bank robbery last month in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a bank robbery that happened last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the bank robbery occurred at BB&T bank, located at 3255 Wade Hampton Blvd., on Jan. 29.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as being a white Chevrolet Cavalier, with a broken driver’s side turn signal.

Photo courtesy of Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on pertaining to the suspect’s identity, the suspect vehicle or the bank robbery is asked to call 864-467-5384 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.