Sheriff’s Office, coroner to give update on deputy-involved shooting in Anderson Co.

Law enforcement at scene of scene of deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, August 12, 2020.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they, along with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, would be holding a news conference this afternoon in regard to a deputy-involved shooting that happened earlier this week on Clemson Boulevard.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at 305 Camson Road in Anderson.

We reported earlier that deputies were involved in a shooting incident near Lowes in Anderson on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were chasing a reckless vehicle before calling off the chase when it entered the city of Anderson.

A short time later, deputies were notified that the vehicle had crashed into a cab along Clemson Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said two suspects ran from their car with a bag, and deputies then attempted to use a K-9 to track the two suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects were attempting to go up a hill near a Lowe’s store when they began shooting at deputies and shot a K-9.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both suspects. The male suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire, while the female suspect was hit and was taken to Prisma Health.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the man killed as 21-year-old Bryan Keith Hamilton, Jr.

The K-9 was taken to an animal trauma center in Greenville for treatment. Sheriff Chad McBride confirmed the K-9, named Roscoe, later died as a result of its injuries.

According to a news release, the coroner’s office will deliver their findings following the completion of an autopsy.

The sheriff will also provide more details in regard to the events of Tuesday evening.