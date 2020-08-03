Sheriff’s Office give update on missing person case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials provided an update Monday in regard to a missing person’s case.

According to a news release, deputies have been searching for Teresa Dawn Witt, 39, who was reported as missing on Saturday by a family member.

In an earlier news release, the sheriff’s office said Witt was last seen getting into a silver 2012 Kia Forte in the parking lot of a business on Highway 123 at Wells Highway between 9:30p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said new information from a witness indicated that Witt voluntarily got out of the vehicle, met with a man and then got into another vehicle on Wednesday evening in a parking lot on Highway 123 near Miracle Circle in Seneca.

According to the release, Witt has not had any contact with her family, but another individual reported to the sheriff’s office that they spoke to her on July 31, and that she said she was okay.

The sheriff’s office said based on information gathered by deputies they believe Witt left willingly and at this time they do not believe foul play is involved.

According the release, the sheriff’s office would like to speak with Witt to confirm she is okay and safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.