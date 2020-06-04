Sheriff’s Office investigating counterfeit money case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help investigating a case of counterfeit money that was used recently at a BI-LO in Seneca.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy was dispatched to the store on May 30 and met with an employee who said an individual purchased food and a beverage from the deli on May 28.

The employee said the same person passed on counterfeit bills to an employee.

The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, which determined the same person passed along a quantity of counterfeit bills at the BI-LO in Pendleton around the same time period.

The sheriff’s office said the person who allegedly passed the counterfeit bills is described as being a man possibly in his early 30s.

Anyone who can help the sheriff’s office identify the individual is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.