Sheriff’s Office offering free prescription delivery to some citizens in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Friday they would be offering free prescription delivery to citizens over the age of 60 in Oconee County who are currently taking chemotherapy or cancer treatments, as well as those quarantined due to COVID-19.

According to the release, this service is scheduled to start Monday, April 13.

“Many of us are being called to serve in ways perhaps we never thought possible during this crisis,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “Our deputies serve our citizens here in Oconee County every day and this initiative is another way that we can serve our citizens. Our citizens who are part of our senior population and/or those who have compromised immune symptoms are at the greatest risk from potential exposure to COVID-19. The main purpose of the Home or Work Order that we are currently under is to continue to help to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 by discouraging the gathering of large groups of people together. It is our hope that this initiative will continue to help to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by protecting our most vulnerable citizens from having to leave their homes as much for this essential service of having to obtain their much needed medications.”

According to the release, all pharmacies in the county — except the Walmart pharmacy in Seneca and the Seneca Pharmacy — will be taking part in the program.

“The Walmart pharmacy will not be able to participate in the initiative due to corporate regulations, according to Sheriff Crenshaw. Seneca Pharmacy will not be able to participate due to regulations of not being a pharmacy set up for delivery.”

Below are some guidelines regarding Prescription Medication Delivery and Pharmacy Guidelines:

Prescription Medication Delivery Guidelines

Qualifying citizens call their pharmacy as they normally do for a prescription and inform someone a deputy will pick it up for delivery

The person prescribed for the medicine calls the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4117 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to arrange a pick-up and delivery

The medication’s cost has been pre-paid. If special arrangements need to be made regarding payment; let the Sheriff’s office representative know ASAP so that we can work on a solution

The recipient must be present at delivery and show the deputy a valid photo ID to prove ownership

Prescriptions will be left outside the door

Pharmacy Guidelines

Verify need of delivery based on guidelines stated

Make sure patient knows that they must be at home when prescription is delivered and show an ID

Obtain payment for prescription

Call Oconee County Sheriff’s office at 864-638-4117 by 2:30pm each day stating prescriptions are ready for pick up. This is being offered Monday through Friday

Make sure contact number for patient is on the outside of the bag in case officer needs to make contact with patient

“Medication for some of our citizens is vital to their quality of life,” Crenshaw said. “I know those most at risk are concerned about leaving their home during this time. This can help to eliminate one of their worries.”