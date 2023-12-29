UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital and led police on a chase across county lines.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Collier Simmons, 34, was a patient at Union Medical Center when he allegedly stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said a nearby deputy got behind the ambulance and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons did not pull over and instead began driving erratically on Highway 49 towards Laurens County.

Deputies followed the stolen ambulance into Spartanburg County where the chase ended at Highway 221 and Parker Road in Enoree.

Simmons was arrested and charged with driving left of center, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and being a habitual traffic offender.