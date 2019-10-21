Sheriff’s Office releases new details of deadly deputy-involved shooting in Easley, SLED investigating

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man who died following a deputy-involved shooting reportedly pointed a weapon at deputies who were called to a domestic disturbance at the home Saturday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to the domestic disturbance call at a home on Nursery Road in Easley just before 2:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an internal review of the shooting confirmed that Rickey Leonard Harris, 61, came out of his home and onto the front porch with a weapon, and pointed the weapon at deputies.

One shot was fired by a deputy at the scene, which hit Harris in his chest.

According to the news release, Harris died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Sheriff Rick Clark requested assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting,” from the release. “The Office of Professional Standards, which is the internal affairs unit of the sheriff’s office, was directed by Sheriff Clark to investigate the incident independent of the criminal investigation that is being conducted by SLED. Two deputies were on scene at the time of the shooting; both of which have been placed on paid administrative leave, per sheriff’s office policy, pending the outcome of the internal review into the incident involving their use of force.”

An autopsy for Harris was scheduled for Monday.

According to the release, another call for service was reported at the home in March 2016, related to a simple assault involving a dispute over a canine.

“Both parties to the incident at that time declined to cooperate with law enforcement and the case was closed,” sheriff’s office officials said.