Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference @2PM on unsolved homicide cases in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials, along with community activist Traci Fant, will hold a news conference this afternoon in regard to unsolved homicide cases in the county.

According to the release, the news conference, that will be held at the Law Enforcement Center in the second flood conference room at 2 p.m., will also cover what the community can do to help bring closure to these homicide cases.

