OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials will hold a news conference Thursday in regards to a large scale drug operation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, officials will hold the news conference at the sheriff’s office at 10 a.m.

The ongoing two-and-a-half year drug operation has reportedly resulted in several arrests in the Upstate.

We’ll bring you more on this story as more information is released.