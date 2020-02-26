Sheriff’s Office warns of suspicious person claiming to be Medicare Specialist in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a person showing up at homes and asking for personal information, claiming to be a Medicare Specialist.

Deputies received a call regarding a person coming to a residence and requesting personal identifying information.

They say the resident lives in an area near High Falls Park and Stamp Creek Landing.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, a person came to the residence stating that he was a Medicare Specialist and had gotten the citizen’s information from a list he paid for from those who are on Medicare.

The visitor had the resident’s name and asked the citizen to verify his Social Security number, which the citizen refused to do. The visitor left the residence agitated.

The Sheriff’s Office does not have a firm description of the visitor, other than being clean cut and well-dressed. Deputies also do not have a vehicle description at this time.

“We ask our citizens that if someone comes to your residence, do not allow them into your residence without proper identification and do not provide any type of personal identifying information or financial information,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

If you do have suspicions about someone who comes unannounced to your home, do not allow them entry and contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 immediately or the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction to request that an officer respond to your location.