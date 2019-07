One person is in the hospital after a shooting at an adult entertainment club in Greenville County.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about a gunshot victim outside “Bucks Racks and Ribs” on 805 Frontage Road, Greenville.

The victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment before deputies arrived.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business after an argument.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.