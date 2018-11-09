Shooting at Keenan Barbershop on Pinckney St. in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday.

Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.

When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.