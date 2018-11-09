Shooting at Keenan Barbershop on Pinckney St. in Union
UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday.
Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.
When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.
The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3 shot, 1 dead following nightclub shooting in Spartanburg
- Help find three teens who left group home in Anderson Co.
- Florida rallies from 17 points down to beat South Carolina 35-31
- Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races