Shooting at Keenan Barbershop on Pinckney St. in Union

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 12:03 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 12:03 PM EST

UNION, SC (WSPA) - Union Public Safety is investigating a shooting at Keenan Barbershop Thursday.

Police say they were dispatched to the business on Pinckney St. around 12:09 p.m.

When they got there, a person on the scene said a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

The officer saw a car with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door and several shell cases around the car.

 

 

