LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a shooting suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at the Nu Way Gas Station on 221 South in Waterloo around 6 p.m. The shooter left on foot walking down Riverfork Road.

Deputies describe the shooter as a man wearing a blue jean coat and jeans.

If anyone sees this person, the sheriff’s office said do not approach and call 911.