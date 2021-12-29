2 confirmed shot at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC; campus under shelter-in-place

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people were shot in the gym at Catawba College on Wednesday night, and school officials are advising everyone on campus to shelter in place.

Salisbury PD is currently on the campus of Catawba College investigating a shooting. Updates will be sent on this Twitter account. — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) December 30, 2021

Witnesses tell WJZY that a fight started in the gym during a basketball tournament, and that several gunshots rang out. Salisbury Police is expected to provide more information at a news conference soon.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools, who was hosting the tournament, says that the remainder of the tournament is cancelled.

ATTENTION: The remainder of the 2021 Sam Moir Christmas Tournament has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ivHjDrAJND — Rowan-Salisbury Schools (@RSSchoolsNC) December 30, 2021

This is an active scene and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is the scene at @CatawbaCollege tonight. We’ve confirmed there was a shooting incident either inside or near the gymnasium. @SalisburyNCPD is expected to do a news conference with more details shortly after 10pm. TUNE IN to @FOX46News for the latest. pic.twitter.com/A8un9XjKPl — Sydney Heiberger FOX 46 (@SydneyFOX46) December 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the continuous updates as soon as they become available.