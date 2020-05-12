Shooting in Laurens Co. leads to chase, 6 arrests

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested six people following a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to LC Drive in Laurens in regard to a victim being shot in the leg.

After deputies spoke with witnesses, it was determined that the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located a short time later in Cross Hill and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a chase began.

The chase continued into Newberry County and Saluda County, where deputies were able to stop the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Jerry James Brown of Cross Hill and Emily Hamilton Nickles of Ware Shoals.

Brown was charged with driving under the suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

Nickles was identified as the shooter in the incident and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The following people were also arrested and charged in the incident:

William Porter Whatley of Laurens – accessory after the fact of a felony

Jesse Lee Harper, Jr., of Laurens – possession of schedule II controlled substance

Williams Casey Whatley of Laurens – possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Katherine Elaine Whatley of Laurens – possession of a schedule II controlled substance

“This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I would like to thank the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their assistance in helping us apprehend these criminals. I also appreciate the work of our deputies and investigators in responding quickly and efficiently. I am very proud of the job that was done in a unified manner.”