Shooting incident on Green Ave. in Greenville Co. under investigation, officials say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway following a shooting incident on Green Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to the 800 block of Green Avenue in regards to a shooting incident.

When deputies arrived on-scene, a vehicle that was involved in the incident had left the scene and no gunshot victims were located.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was called by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that they were out with a vehicle near Walmart in Powdersville. That vehicle reportedly matched the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting incident.

Sheriff’s Office officials said information is limited at this time and said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.