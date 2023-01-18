GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a shooting injures one person following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Taylors.

Around 11 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Saint Mark Road.

Deputies noticed one of the occupants inside the car had a firearm.

When attempting to secure the gun, a shot was fired and an occupant was hit, deputies said.

Deputies did not fire their weapons according to the sheriff’s office.

The injured occupant was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested two other occupants and also found drugs inside the vehicle.

Charges are pending at this time.

No deputies were injured during the shooting according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested to investigate the incident.