ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact APD.