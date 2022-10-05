GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and will provide details and more information becomes available.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.