GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night outside Mcdonald’s in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 11:18 p.m. regarding the shooting at 1706 White Horse Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, deputies said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.