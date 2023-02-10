ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following a shooting Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a residence on Centerville Road after learning a man was outside shooting at the home.
No injuries were reported according to deputies.
Deputies said one of the residents of the home identified the shooter as an ex-boyfriend.
Authorities are at the scene attempting to locate the suspect at this time.
