ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following a shooting Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a residence on Centerville Road after learning a man was outside shooting at the home.

No injuries were reported according to deputies.

Deputies said one of the residents of the home identified the shooter as an ex-boyfriend.

Authorities are at the scene attempting to locate the suspect at this time.

