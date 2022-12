GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Piedmont.

Deputies said they received a call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the 100 block of Manhattan Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.