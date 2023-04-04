GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a shooting investigation is underway after a woman was shot early Tuesday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the 300 block of Gibson Drive around 5:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

According to deputies, the incident appeared to be isolated and a person of interest has been detained.

First responders are on the scene investigating the shooting.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.