Shooting investigation underway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Greenville County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Albain Circle.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene they located a person who suffered at least a gunshot wound. 

According to deputies, the shooting occurred following some sort of altercation between the victim and another male.

The victim was transported to the hospital in what deputies was believed to be a stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

We will be updating with more details.

