GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C . (WSPA) – A man is dead following a shooting in Greenville County Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Owens Road and Old Pelzer Road at 9:33 p.m. in reference to shots being fired.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a man in the road who was dead from at least one gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time, the sheriff’s office said. This investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463.