SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was reportedly shot at a Spartanburg gas station.

Dispatch said the shooting was reported just before 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the QuikTrip on W. Main Street in Spartanburg.

Dispatchers say one person was shot. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Police have announced no arrests or suspects at this time.

