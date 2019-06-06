Help Lyman Police find armed & dangerous man following deadly shooting

UPDATE (6/6/19 3:11 p.m.):

Lyman Police need help locating an armed and dangerous man following a shooting Thursday morning.

According to Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes, officers arrived at the scene at about 9:41 a.m. in the 100 block of Tiara Ridge Lane.

Officers found Simeon James Frazier, 59, of Duncan, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he passed away at about 10:32 a.m.

Hayes said Andrico Rashad Stewart, 30, was living at the home where the shooting happened. He lived with the Frazier.

Andrico Stewart (Lyman Police Department)

Stewart is wanted on several warrants including murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and felony in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Stewart's whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL (6/6/19 10:38 a.m.):

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) -- Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lyman.

7News crew on the scene saw heavy law enforcement presence, including police and deputies, on Tiara Ridge Lane off Pine Ridge Road.

Spartanburg County Dispatch said a shooting was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday.

Lyman Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that agency is assisting Lyman Police Department in its investigation.

7News has reached out to the police chief for more information.

Our crew on the scene saw an ambulance leave the scene with lights and sirens activated around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

