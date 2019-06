ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said two people died in a shooting near Piedmont Friday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said he was responding to the scene.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Tribble confirmed earlier that they were responding to a report of a shooting on Astalot Drive, off of Sir Lancelot Drive near Piedmont.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates as more information is released.