Gaffney man fatally shot in domestic dispute
CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a Gaffney man.
Deputies and the coroner responded to the shooting Wednesday night on McKown’s Mountain Road.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the man killed as William Scott Putnam, 41, of 929 McKown’s Mountain Road.
“Putnam was allegedly shot during a domestic dispute with a family member at 923 McKown’s Mountain Road at 8:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:34 p.m. An autopsy will be performed Friday to assist with my investigation into the incident,” Fowler said in a statement.
7News will update this story as more information becomes available.
