Man shoots self after standoff with deputies in Greenville Co. parking lot

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies say a man is dead after he shot himself after standoff in the parking lot of a business in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, a man called deputies to the Cremation Society of South Carolina on White Horse Road around 2:30pm because he was upset over a family-related dispute.

When deputies arrived on scene, the man refused to leave his vehicle and instead gave them a note that deputies say had suicidal intentions.

A negotiator responded to the scene and the man said that he had a plastic knife and wanted police to shoot him, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says they were able to get emergency commitment papers from a judge to take the man to be evaluated for treatment.

After getting the papers, deputies tried unsuccessfully to get the man out of the car.

Deputies say they eventually broke the back window of the vehicle to get the man out but he pulled a gun from his center console and shot himself.

The man died a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting and the sheriff's office says no deputies fired their weapons.

The man was later identified as 71-year-old Marvin Wendroff of Iva.