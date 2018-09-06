Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greenville County sheriff's deputies investigate shooting on Mill Street in Taylors (WSPA).

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Taylors just miles from where another man was shot at a mobile home park.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call of a bloody man lying in the street. Deputies found the victim with at least one gunshot wound in the 200 block of Mill Street in Taylors around 7 a.m. Thursday.

"Dispatch received a report of a man who was lying on the roadway and was not moving," said Sgt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators blocked off Mill Street for more than 5 hours and diverted traffic, including some people who were going to work in the area surrounding the mill.

"I heard that somebody got shot," said Jonathan Cuenca, a designer who was hoping to work from a coffee shop located within the crime scene. "I was a little surprised because this is kind of a safe area."

At this time, deputies say it's unknown if the deadly shooting is connected to a shooting on West Lee Road that happened about three hours earlier. In that case, a 30-year-old man was wounded at a mobile home park located nearly five miles away.

"We initiated an investigation and learned that the shooting actually came from outside the residence, so that bullet round would have penetrated the residence, striking the victim at least one time," said Sgt. Flood.

Deputies have not announced arrests or suspects in either case.

The investigation is in its early stages and investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

