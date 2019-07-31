Shooting victim speaks day after being shot at club in Greenville Co., suspect denied bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man charged by deputies with shooting a woman outside of an Upstate adult entertainment club appeared in court Wednesday.

Bond was denied for Jordan Bryan in court Wednesday morning.

Bryan is accused of shooting a woman in the parking lot of Bucks Racks and Ribs early Tuesday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Bryan was arrested about an hour later on Cardinal Drive in Taylors.

The woman who was shot — identified as Persephanie Lomax — was at the bond hearing Wednesday.

In an interview with media at the courthouse, Lomax said she was an innocent bystander.

“I’m curious as to why I’m here in this situation, and I was horrified, basically, that that happened to me,” she said. “You know, I have children and it’s like my life flashed between … before my eyes.”

Lomax said she did not know Bryan.

“I came out of where I was at and turned to my left, and he standing there with a gun and he just shot me,” she said. “There was no altercation between us.”

Lomax said she is thankful to be alive.

“I’m thankful that I am here,” Lomax said. “And I thank God for his mercy, that he saw fit to spare my life. And I’m just thankful to be here.”

“I’ll just pray that God give me the strength to overcome this, and whatever my purpose is I want to fulfill that,” she said.

Lomax said she faces weeks to months of recovery for her gunshot wound to her leg.

Bryan was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light and resisting arrest.