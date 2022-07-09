RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherfordton Police Department is investigating after responding to the parking lot of an area hospital.

According to officers, they responded to Rutherford Regional Hospital Friday night after two shooting victims were dropped off in the parking lot.

The police department said the shooting happened outside Rutherfordton city limits. They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and Spindale Police Department also responded to the scene.