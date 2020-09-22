Shop and dine to support abandoned and abused animals in Greer

Greer, S.C. (WSPA) Saved by the Heart Animal Companion Services is holding a series of events to support their efforts to care for homeless and abused animals.

Thursday there’s a farm to table dinner where tickets are sold out but proceeds will go straight to the organization.

Shopping begins on Friday at the Dutch barn from 4-8 pm. This is early shopping and you’ll receive taste tickets and beverage vouchers for food from Taco Brothers food truck. Tickets are $10 online $12 at door

Saturday is general admission 9-4 $5 online and $6 at the door.

Dutch Barn off Hwy 101 in Greer SC. 902 W Gap Creek Road, Greer SC 29651.GET YOUR TICKETS HERE:https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sbthvintagefest

Email wingstrategies@gmail.com for vendor inquiries. 
Volunteer Opportunities https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F094CA5AC2EA4F58-saved1

