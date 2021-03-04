Shop local, support those with developmental disabilities at Charles Lea Centers in March

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The month of March is developmental disabilities awareness month and you can support those with developmental disabilities in the Spartanburg County community by shopping at one of 45 local businesses.

For 31 days, several businesses are holding events or donating profits to the Charles Lea Foundation. Marisa Cecil, foundation president said their center supports more than 1500 people with disabilities and it can cost more than $70 a week to do so.

