Shoppers flock to Downtown Spartanburg for 10th annual Small Business Saturday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of people flocked to downtown Spartanburg on Saturday to shop at the mom-and-pop stores on the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.

“It’s good to support local businesses at all times because they are so vital to the growth of the community,” said Beth McLeod.

“Well I personally think smaller is more personable, you definitely get one on one attention,” Tasha Brockman told 7News.

At Two Doors Down Spartanburg the crowds were steady.

“It’s been busy,” said Tori James.

The staple boutique of Downtown Spartanburg saw most of their regular customers on Saturday.

“It’s just nice to see their support and they’ve come out because it’s Small Business Saturday, which is so nice of them,” James told 7News.

They were pleased to see several new faces in the store.

“Do you feel like it’s grown over the years?” Asked 7News reporter Stefany Bornman.

“It definitely has, I think people just realize that shopping small and local is very important now so we are thankful for that,” said Kelly Blackwell.

Market on Main celebrated it’s first Small Business Saturday.

“We just opened at the end of April so we didn’t know what to expect,” said Stacey Johnson.

The store was fully prepared and fully stocked with none other than unique gifts made by local vendors.

“This is Home Sweet Home and she bakes her own brittle,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the gift shop prides themselves on selling homemade items. They carry locally crafted hand lotion, canvases made by local artists and even teach classes so people can learn how to make ornaments.

Johnson says despite being the new kid on the block people came out of the woodwork to shop on Saturday.

“The day has been really busy. We were so excited and we actually had a great day yesterday too. We are so happy to have so many people downtown,” she said.

More than 165 million people are expected to make a purchase between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.