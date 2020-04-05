Shopping changes: Walmart implements new policy, local store making masks during ordered closure

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some major changes to your shopping routine. More non-essential businesses will be briefly closing up in South Carolina and now a new policy at Walmart, has customers waiting to get inside.

Lines forming outside of a Spartanburg Walmart, shoppers waiting to get in.

It’s all part of a plan to encourage social distancing inside the store and one shopper we caught up with told us it appears to be working.

“Usually Walmart is just really packed, especially on a Saturday so I think they’re doing good,” said Walmart shopper, Ruby Suber.

But as one large retailer prepares for more customers, a local store is getting ready to briefly close up shop. Pink on Main in downtown Spartanburg is included in the latest order from South Carolina’s governor to close more non-essential businesses.

“It actually kind of surprised me that we weren’t asked to close earlier but I applaud our government for doing what he has done to extend the time we could stay open,” said Pink on Main Owner, Amy Zimmer.

But owner, Amy Zimmer told us they’ve been preparing for this and have something up their sleeve to stay afloat while also helping out the community. They’re making masks.

“We’ve gone through waves from supplying the healthcare nurses to the doctors and now we’re supplying the public with it,” Zimmer told us.

That’s what Zimmer told us they will be busy doing while her shop is closed.

But regardless of what the future looks like for your shopping needs, Walmart customer Ruby Suber said she just hopes people are being kind in the middle of a crisis.

“I wish some people would be more considerate but some people don’t,” said Suber.