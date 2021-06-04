DHEC partners with breweries for ‘Shot and Chaser’ COVID campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is partnering with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to boost vaccination rates among young adults.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in the state, making up less than one person of all vaccinated individuals.

That is why they are partnering to provide single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at participating breweries across the state, including several in the Lowcountry, through its “Shot and a Chaser” campaign.

Anyone who gets their shot on-site from a trained medical professional will be offered a free beer or soda. (People who choose a beer must be 21 or older.)

Some breweries will also offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” said DHEC Director, Dr. Edward Simmer. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

DHEC encourages everyone who partakes in the free beer to drink responsibly and follow any mask requirements or other precautions established by the brewery or surrounding municipality.

Individuals will be monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting their shot, which is the standard observation period after vaccine administration. No proof of medical insurance will be needed.

“Brewers across South Carolina are committed to healthy communities,” said Brook Bristow, Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. “As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are our most valuable asset. If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be either. We’re excited to partner with DHEC to expand vaccine access across the state at many of our member breweries as a part of this program.”

DHEC and S.C. Brewers Guild Upcoming ‘Shot and a Chaser’ Events

Upstate (Janssen and Modern shots available at all locations)

Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.

Lowcountry participating breweries include: (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson only)

Thursday, June 10: Holy City Brewing in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Midlands (Janssen and Moderna shots available at both locations)

Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3-7 p.m.

Pee Dee (Janssen only at this time)