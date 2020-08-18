Shots fired at apartment on Cordova St in Asheville, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment early Tuesday morning.

According to a police news release, officers responded to Cordova Street after a report of shots fired into an apartment at around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found 17 shell casings from an AK-47/SKS-type gun had been fired into the side of the apartment building.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shootings, but police said neither person was injured by gunfire.

According to the release, officers spoke with several witnesses and the case remains open and active at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.