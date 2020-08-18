Shots fired at apartment on Cordova St in Asheville, police investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
shell casing shooting gun crime generic

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment early Tuesday morning.

According to a police news release, officers responded to Cordova Street after a report of shots fired into an apartment at around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found 17 shell casings from an AK-47/SKS-type gun had been fired into the side of the apartment building.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the shootings, but police said neither person was injured by gunfire.

According to the release, officers spoke with several witnesses and the case remains open and active at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories