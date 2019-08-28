Shots fired into Simpsonville motel room, no one hurt

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman said someone fired several shots into an Upstate motel where she’s staying.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night at Palmetto Inn just off Interstate 385 in Simpsonville.

Three people tell 7News they heard several shots ring out around midnight.

One woman staying at the motel provided photos of bullet holes in one room.

Simpsonville Police Department said in a news release that no one was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators think the shots may have been fired from southbound I-385.

No arrests or suspects have been named at this time.

Police say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.