SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend you have a chance to shuck oysters to save lives.

The Fr8yard is teaming up with The Back 9 to raise money for the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties.

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee County is a nonprofit and that helps provide screenings education and direct services including critical supplies like nutritional supplements, hospital equipment and money for transportation for treatment.

The party begins at noon on Saturday, January 13.

A ground-level ticket costs $65 and access to roast oysters with condiments, a complimentary adult beverage and entertainment. Whereas a $150 Upper Deck VIP Ticket gets you house-roasted oysters with condiments, low country boil, open bar and entertainment.

All donations will be given directly to clients.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here