GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upgrades are in the works to make some Greenville streets, safer for pedestrians.

Around the corner from Augusta Street in Greenville, sits a neighborhood where people living there claim drivers tend to speed through.

They have a handful of speed bumps scattered throughout the neighborhood, but some of the streets are missing infrastructure residents believe is needed.

“We have a lot of people that do a lot of walking and I would hate to see somebody get hit,” said Rhonda who lives near Panama Avenue in Greenville.

Rhonda lives on a road without sidewalks. She told 7NEWS, she has seen a lot of drivers speeding down the road. She said she has been wanting sidewalks here for years.

That wish is now being granted.

“They’ll fill in some gaps where we have gaps within our existing sidewalk networks so that will provide that connectivity to extend the existing network,” City of Greenville Public Works Director, Clint Link said.

City of Greenville’s Public Works Director, Clint Link said on top of the gaps being filled, sidewalks are coming to streets like part of Long Hill Street. It’s all part of the city’s neighborhood improvement bond.

“This program was approved to really focus on our neighborhoods, address some much needed infrastructure improvements,” said Link.

Link told 7NEWS, they’re hoping to start working on filling these sidewalk gaps this summer.