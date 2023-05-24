UNION, S.C (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a camp for your child this summer there are options through Clemson Extension throughout the state.

Every county 4-H program offers day camps during the summer that are usually 2-4 days on various subjects. 

There are camps on fishing, blacksmithing, survival, and sometimes crocheting to name a few.  Other counties offer different types of camps.  Also, 4-H still offers summer camp at Camp Long located in Akin, SC, that lasts a week.  

Registration link:  https://4-Hclubcamp2023.eventbrite.com 

Visit: clemson.edu/4h

4-H Club Camp: 

  • $495 for 4-H members 
  • Ages 7-14 years of age
  • Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15, 2023

For over 50 years, 4-H Club Summer Camp has offered traditional camp activities with plenty of fun, friends, and adventure! Activities include the following:

  • Swimming & Canoeing
  • High adventure elements & climbing tower
  • Nature hikes & team sports
  • Archery
  • Nightly games, skits & campfire
  • Dance & talent show

Full payment is due upon registration and includes a non-refundable fee of $75 to hold your child’s spot

To register for all camps visit these links.

