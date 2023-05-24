UNION, S.C (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a camp for your child this summer there are options through Clemson Extension throughout the state.

Every county 4-H program offers day camps during the summer that are usually 2-4 days on various subjects. There are camps on fishing, blacksmithing, survival, and sometimes crocheting to name a few. Other counties offer different types of camps. Also, 4-H still offers summer camp at Camp Long located in Akin, SC, that lasts a week. Registration link: https://4-Hclubcamp2023.eventbrite.com Visit: clemson.edu/4h

4-H Club Camp:

$495 for 4-H members

Ages 7-14 years of age

Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15, 2023

For over 50 years, 4-H Club Summer Camp has offered traditional camp activities with plenty of fun, friends, and adventure! Activities include the following:

Swimming & Canoeing

High adventure elements & climbing tower

Nature hikes & team sports

Archery

Nightly games, skits & campfire

Dance & talent show

Full payment is due upon registration and includes a non-refundable fee of $75 to hold your child’s spot

To register for all camps visit these links.

Registration link: https://4-Hclubcamp2023.eventbrite.com

Visit: clemson.edu/4h