Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – MLK Day is a national day of service where communities are encouraged to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy by making it a day ON, and not off of work by volunteering to serving their community.

United Way of the Piedmont organizes this national day of service at the local level in Spartanburg County with more than a dozen projects across the County throughout the day.

Click here to learn more about the Historic Little Africa Community and learn about future events.

Check out this link to sign up to volunteer (and to see what projects are available)

Info about the Kickoff event on the morning of the day-of service where there will be a FREE breakfast for the community provided by Denny’s